PokerStars’ Inaugural SCOOP in the Segregated European Player Pool a Success

More than €11 million was paid out in PokerStars’ first ever SCOOP on the French-Spanish network.

It marked the largest tournament series PokerStars had run in the segregated European markets. A total €11.6 million was paid out in prize money.

The first ever SCOOP tournament series in PokerStars’ nascent French-Spanish online poker network is in the books, with ambitious total guarantees exceeded by more than 10%.

SCOOP Europe 2018, which ran over the last two weeks, guaranteed a total of €10 million across a broad 120-event schedule. It marks the largest tournament series PokerStars has run in the segregated European markets.

April 11, 2018
