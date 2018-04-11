Kindred Group, Microgaming Make Commitment To Equality with “All-in Diversity Project” Partnership Project aims to help build diversity and inclusion in the betting and igaming sector. Share:

The Kindred Group and Microgaming have both partnered with the All-In Diversity Project to help create a level playing field in terms of equality, diversity and inclusion throughout the igaming industry and beyond, the pair announced this week.

The All-In Diversity Project aims to “shift the paradigm for inclusion through transparency, measurability and actionable tactics” and has backing from other leading gambling companies including Paddypower Betfair, IGT and Caesars.

