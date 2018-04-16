WSOP , 888 to Launch Three-State Online Poker Network Next Month If all approvals are in place, a single network spanning New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware will launch on May 1. Share:

WSOP and 888-branded online poker rooms in Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware will be joined to create a single player pool across all three states next month, Caesars Interactive Entertainment announced on Monday.

The news comes six months after the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced that it had reached an agreement with regulators in Nevada and Delaware to allow for a cross-border liquidity pool.

