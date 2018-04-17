iPoker Festival Makes Its Spring Return

€400,000 will be guaranteed across 40 events for the Spring outing.

Share:
iPoker

The iPoker Festival returns on all skins this month with €400,000 guaranteed over 40 events.

Now in its second year under the simplified Festival brand, the schedule stays very much the same as the spring and autumn editions seen last year: The series includes the same total guarantee and number of events, and as in the past two outings, a €100,000 main event will cap off proceedings.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
April 17, 2018
Comments