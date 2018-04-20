XL Inferno From 888poker Set to Return This Spring XL Inferno Series returns in May with $3 million guaranteed over 34 events. Share:

XL Inferno, part of 888poker’s online Championship Series, is set to return in May with almost $3 million in guaranteed over 34 events.

The series is almost exactly the same as what was seen during January’s Blizzard Series. A $1,000,000 main event tops proceedings and there is a high average guarantee per event of approximately $87,000.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »