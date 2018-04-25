PokerStars Increases Irish Presence with Mammoth Poker Festival Sponsorship PokerStars to award two Platinum Passes at the Mammoth and one each at new MEGASTACK events in Dublin and Galway. Share:

PokerStars has announced its sponsorship of Dublin’s Mammoth Poker Festival and that it will be adding two MEGASTACK tournaments that will run in Ireland at the end of the year.

PokerStars’ low stakes tournament series MEGASTACK debuted in April 2017 at the PokerStars poker room in the Hippodrome Casino, London before being rolled out across Europe.

