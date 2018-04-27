UCOP From MPN Joins the Spring Tournament Series Fray

UCOP: Full Throttle will be running in May for the first time, with €500,000 guaranteed.

Share:
MPN

The Universal Championship of Poker (UCOP) from MPN will hit the schedule for the first time in May with €500,000 guaranteed over 67 events.

Highlights of UCOP: Full Throttle, to give its full title, include the main event with €40,000 guaranteed and a €320 high roller with €30,000 guaranteed. Four PLO tournaments are on the schedule with the rest of the lineup made up of No Limit Hold’em bounty, re-buy and freezeout events.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
April 27, 2018
Comments