UCOP From MPN Joins the Spring Tournament Series Fray UCOP: Full Throttle will be running in May for the first time, with €500,000 guaranteed.

The Universal Championship of Poker (UCOP) from MPN will hit the schedule for the first time in May with €500,000 guaranteed over 67 events.

Highlights of UCOP: Full Throttle, to give its full title, include the main event with €40,000 guaranteed and a €320 high roller with €30,000 guaranteed. Four PLO tournaments are on the schedule with the rest of the lineup made up of No Limit Hold’em bounty, re-buy and freezeout events.

