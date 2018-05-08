888poker Aims for Low-Stakes Players With New Guaranteed Daily Tournaments Big Fish Tournaments are running for a limited time in May to help low and mid-stakes players win big. Share:

A new slate of daily tournaments from 888poker is now underway for a limited time to appeal to low and mid-stakes online poker players. $100,000 is guaranteed each day.

Six events are on the schedule every day as part of the limited edition Big Fish Tournaments. The first of the day starts at 2pm CET, and the last event kicks off at 8.30pm each night.

A mix of buy-ins range from $5.50 to $33 with tournaments guaranteeing between $5,000 to $35,000.

