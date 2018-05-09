PokerStars Announces “Players Party” for 10th Anniversary SCOOP Special Spin & Gos to run after SCOOP will give away $5000 in extra prizes. Share:

PokerStars has announced SCOOP Players Party, a sort of closing ceremony of SCOOP’s 10th anniversary, to start on the last day of the 15-day festival.

The world’s richest online tournament series is already underway and is celebrating its tenth edition with a massive $65 million guaranteed prize pool, up $10 million on last year. At least one $1 million guaranteed tournament is scheduled every day throughout the series.

In addition to record-setting guarantees, PokerStars is giving away thousands of dollars through various offers.

“The offers for SCOOP are focused on building awareness. We want to make sure that all those players who enjoyed Turbo Series and Take 2 come back for SCOOP,” said Luke Staudenmaier, a Poker Room Analyst for PokerStars.

