Google Will Reportedly Lift Ban on Real Money Gambling Apps in Certain Markets Licensed operators in the UK, France and Ireland can submit RMG apps from August, and new markets could come in the future.

Google will allow real money gambling apps in its Play store from August, it was reported Tuesday.

Degree53, a mobile app and website developer that works in the online gambling and sports betting industries, quoted correspondence from Google that stated, “beginning [in] August 2017, Google will accept applications for the distribution of gambling apps within the Play store in the United Kingdom, France and the Republic of Ireland.”

“At a later date, this policy change may be expanded to new regions and countries,“ it read.

