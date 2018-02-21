PokerStars Ramps Up for Full Power Up Rollout with More Stakes, New Player Promotion

Operator adds 25 cent and $15 games as it starts to promote the new format to new players for the first time.

The 25 cent games have an 8% rake, while the new $15 variant has a rake of 6%, the lowest yet. The new buy-in levels mark the biggest expansion of Power Up since it went live for real money four months ago with $1 and $3 games.

PokerStars has expanded its offer of buy-in levels at its esports poker hybrid title Power Up, adding in micro-stakes and mid-stakes buy-ins for the first time.

The company is also testing the marketing waters as it has launched a promotion in the UK market giving all new sign-ups free tickets to play real money games with no deposit required.

These two factors combined suggest that PokerStars is finally moving towards the “full commercial rollout” of its ambitious new game variant which was slated to happen in early 2018.

February 21, 2018
