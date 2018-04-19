Showtime and Spin & Goal: PokerStars Hints at New Game Novelties A recent update to various poker clients suggests two new game variants are coming, as PokerStars seeks to define 2018 as the year of product innovation. Share:

Not one but two new games are set to debut on PokerStars soon, according to the new graphic files updated in the online poker client last week.

New folders in the program directory of some PokerStars clients—named “Showtime” and “Spin & Goal”—can be found alongside a folder for Split Hold’em, a game PRO exclusively revealed days ahead of its recent release.

Along with Power Up—still in beta test—Spin & Go Max, and Knockout, PokerStars has been consistently releasing new product variants to build up what it sees as a portfolio of games to attract players to the table.

