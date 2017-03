888 Reports Record Revenue in 2016, But Online Poker Falters Online gaming giant boasts that its poker is still outperforming the market despite revenue declines. Share:

Online gaming giant 888 reported record group revenues for 2016 thanks to strong growth in its consumer-facing online casino and emerging sports book offerings.

Its impressive results were marred by its online poker and bingo division, both of which saw year-on-year revenue declines.

