Partypoker is Back in the Big Leagues with $20 Million Tournament Series
Powerfest festival has grown by a factor of ten in three years, and now guarantees more in prize money than PokerStars’ TCOOP.
Partypoker has revealed details of its next Powerfest tournament series, with $20 million in guaranteed prizes across 301 events.
While the full schedule has yet to be revealed, the series will run from May 7 to 21 and will boast eight tournaments with guarantees over $1 million.
