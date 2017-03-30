This Year’s SCOOP Guarantees the Biggest Prize Pool of All Time

$55 million guaranteed SCOOP to run for an extra week—though history shows the operator should have no difficulty filling seats.

Share:
PokerStars

PokerStars has revealed details of the next SCOOP online tournament series, which will guarantee $55 million and run for three weeks in May.

There will be 171 tournaments total—57 events split across the famous SCOOP three-tier buy-in system. The schedule promises to be the most accessible yet, with buy-ins starting at $5.50.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »

Poker Industry PRO: Exclusive Article

This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
Already a subscriber?
» Read the full story.
Not a subscriber yet?
» Find out more and start your subscription today to get instant access.
By
March 30, 2017
Comments