This Year's SCOOP Guarantees the Biggest Prize Pool of All Time $55 million guaranteed SCOOP to run for an extra week—though history shows the operator should have no difficulty filling seats.

PokerStars has revealed details of the next SCOOP online tournament series, which will guarantee $55 million and run for three weeks in May.

There will be 171 tournaments total—57 events split across the famous SCOOP three-tier buy-in system. The schedule promises to be the most accessible yet, with buy-ins starting at $5.50.

