Partypoker Launches Slate of Powerfest Promos, Readies for New Loyalty Program on May 22

Big sale in the store to help players use up their points before a new loyalty program is introduced.

Partypoker has announced a string of promotions in anticipation of Powerfest, its largest ever online tournament series.

The site is also preparing for an overhaul of its VIP program with a discount across its loyalty store to encourage players to spend their points. A new system will be introduced the day after Powerfest ends.

April 12, 2017
