Over 200 Players Ready for PokerStars “All Stars” Rake Free Cash Game

Some of the world’s top players, including Daniel “Jungleman” Cates, Timofey “Trueteller” Kuznetsov and Jonas “OtB_RedBaron” Mols sign up to PokerStars’ rake-free cash game experiment.

At the time of writing, there are 149 players registered in the Masters game, and 62 for the All Stars.

More than 200 players, including more than 60 in the high stakes tier, have registered their interest in PokerStars’ rake-free cash game experiment dubbed “All Stars.”

As first announced in March, “All Stars” is an invite-only game for the world’s best players.

April 13, 2017
