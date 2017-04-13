Over 200 Players Ready for PokerStars “All Stars” Rake Free Cash Game Some of the world’s top players, including Daniel “Jungleman” Cates, Timofey “Trueteller” Kuznetsov and Jonas “OtB_RedBaron” Mols sign up to PokerStars’ rake-free cash game experiment. Share:

More than 200 players, including more than 60 in the high stakes tier, have registered their interest in PokerStars’ rake-free cash game experiment dubbed “All Stars.”

As first announced in March, “All Stars” is an invite-only game for the world’s best players.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »