PokerStars Announces New Festival Stops, Partypoker Returns to the Caribbean PokerStars returns to Lille, Bucharest and Dublin, while party is back in the Dominican Republic.

PokerStars has announced new European stops on its Festival tour, with France, Ireland and Romania added to the 2017 schedule. Meanwhile, partypoker has confirmed that it will return to Punta Cana in November for another Caribbean Poker Party.

