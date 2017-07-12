Unilad Helps PokerStars Push New Bolt, Hart Marketing Videos

With its reported one-billion-a-week social media reach, “lad culture” publisher will promote PokerStars’ new #GameOn marketing campaign.

Launched ten days ago, the new #GameOn social media campaign "sees the superstars face-off in a battle of wits using the metrics of their social media channels as scorecards."

Unilad, one of the world’s largest platforms for viral content on social media, has signed a deal with PokerStars to share new video content and introduce the brand “to a whole new audience.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Unilad and bringing together the world’s largest poker site together with the world’s largest social publisher,” said Vadim Soloveychik, PokerStars’ Director of Market Marketing.

July 12, 2017
