With ChampionChips, 888poker Has Announced its MicroMillions Competitor

Tying in with the Athletics World Championships in London in August, 888 unveils its new low buy-in tournament series.

ChampionChips features18 guaranteed tournaments scheduled over a week in August, with buy-ins starting from just $1.

With PokerStars’ thirteenth edition of the highly successful MicroMillions tournament series underway, 888poker, Europe’s second-largest online operator, has announced a competing micro- and low-stakes buy-in tournament series.

The Summer ChampionChips is a new MTT series from 888, with 18 guaranteed tournaments scheduled over a week in August and buy-ins starting from just $1.

July 18, 2017
