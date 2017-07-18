With ChampionChips, 888poker Has Announced its MicroMillions Competitor
Tying in with the Athletics World Championships in London in August, 888 unveils its new low buy-in tournament series.
With PokerStars’ thirteenth edition of the highly successful MicroMillions tournament series underway, 888poker, Europe’s second-largest online operator, has announced a competing micro- and low-stakes buy-in tournament series.
The Summer ChampionChips is a new MTT series from 888, with 18 guaranteed tournaments scheduled over a week in August and buy-ins starting from just $1.
Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »