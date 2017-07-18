With ChampionChips, 888poker Has Announced its MicroMillions Competitor

Top Stories:

Ladbrokes, William Hill Among Five Targeted for “Unfair” Signup Offers Online Excessive wagering requirements "likely to be breaking consumer law," says Competition and Markets Authority.

“No Strings Attached”: PokerStars Bails Out PKR , Refunds all Players Some 60,000 players will be reimbursed following an agreement with PKR's Administrator; the brand will not be resurrected.

Winamax’s Latest Innovation: The Timeless Zone 30 Tournament Inspired by the Adrenaline Poker Series, in Zone 30 the blinds will increment as players are eliminated, keeping the average stack size at 30 big blinds throughout the tournament.

French Regulator Sets the Stage for Shared Online Poker Liquidity in 2018 Agreements in June, and software testing starting in September should lead to online poker rooms with European cross-border liquidity sharing next year.