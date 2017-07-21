PokerStars Experiments with New Formats in Latest MicroMillions Event Lowest-ever Spin and Go satellites plus new format events highlight PokerStars’ 13th low buy-in tournament series. Share:

This week, the thirteenth iteration of PokerStars popular micro-stakes tournament series got underway. A total of 129 events are crammed into the two-week festival, with most buy-ins between $1.10 and $5.50.

Guarantees for the small buy-in events total over $4 million, although you will not find much mention of that in promotional material. Unlike its flagship WCOOP and SCOOP series, with a growing total prize pool touted each year, the boast of MicroMillions 13 has been “bigger and better” by offering more variety in tournament structures and giving micro-stakes players more ways to qualify and win.

For PokerStars, it is an opportunity to try out new tournament formats that could make their way into the permanent schedule if they prove popular.

