Latest from our Sponsors:

BorgataPoker.com • Today Escape To Borgata & Hit The Open Road — Opt in today for your chance to win a getaway to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Plus, you could score the keys to your own Utility Task Vehicle when summer wraps. Get in on all of it at BorgataPoker.com.

Poker Industry PRO • July 24 The all-new PRO daily newsletter — Redesigned daily bulletin now covers the top picks from Newsbeat plus all the latest promotions and data updates on the PRO platform. Learn more here.