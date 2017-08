Latest from our Sponsors:

BorgataPoker.com • Today Get Your Hands On 20% Cashback — Make a deposit of $100 or more on Wednesday, August 2nd and earn 20% cashback on your net losses, paid into your account on Thursday. Find out more.

Poker Industry PRO • July 24 The all-new PRO daily newsletter — Redesigned daily bulletin now covers the top picks from Newsbeat plus all the latest promotions and data updates on the PRO platform. Learn more here.