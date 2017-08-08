Leaks from 888 and PokerStars Hint at New Cash Game Variants

888’s Flopomania is expected within two weeks, and PokerStars is readying for a Bolt-themed Zoom game.

Flopomania is a no pre-flop cash game on 888, which will launch with a major promotional push. New assets in a recent client update show PokerStars is readying for a fast-fold cash game variant with a Usain Bolt tie-in, PRO can reveal.

Over the last week, 888 and PokerStars, the world’s largest online poker rooms, both revealed details of upcoming games, apparently unplanned.

888 accidentally went live-for just a few hours with a new real money cash poker variant named Flopomania, while PokerStars showed its hand with an upcoming Bolt-themed Zoom game.

August 08, 2017
