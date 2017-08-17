Partypoker, PokerStars Reveal Details on Their “Biggest Ever” Tournament Series

Full schedule for Powerfest revealed, while WCOOP will have a Low tier, a non-NL leaderboard, and second chance freerolls daily.

Next month’s WCOOP will include a WCOOP Low tier with $11 million in guarantees, plus a leaderboard for non-Hold'em games.

September is shaping up to be the biggest month for online poker tournaments in history, with new details on PokerStars’ next WCOOP and partypoker’s Powerfest revealed this week. Both series are scheduled to start on September 3 and run for three weeks.

August 17, 2017
