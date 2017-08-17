Partypoker, PokerStars Reveal Details on Their “Biggest Ever” Tournament Series Full schedule for Powerfest revealed, while WCOOP will have a Low tier, a non-NL leaderboard, and second chance freerolls daily. Share:

September is shaping up to be the biggest month for online poker tournaments in history, with new details on PokerStars’ next WCOOP and partypoker’s Powerfest revealed this week. Both series are scheduled to start on September 3 and run for three weeks.

