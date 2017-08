As Playtech’s Gaming and Financial Revenues Soar, Poker Shrinks to just 1% Casino, sport, bingo and the financials division all grow in H1 2017; poker becomes increasingly irrelevant to the company’s bottom line. Share:

Gambling software and services supplier Playtech has reported further revenue growth in the first half of 2017 in both its gaming and financial services division, with declines in poker one of the group’s only black marks.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »