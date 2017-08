As Power Up Enters New Public Testing Phase, Details of its Real Money Aspirations are Revealed Exclusive: PokerStars plans to launch Power Up for real money across most jurisdictions under existing poker licenses in Q4. Share:

“the players will decide if they want to play—and pay—for it.”

PokerStars has launched the second wave of Alpha testing for PokerStars’ new hybrid poker game, Power Up, as its strategizes its real money online poker launch for later this year.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »