Big Main Event Caps Off Successful PokerStars Championship Barcelona Huge turnouts and dozens of stories from the felt help make Barcelona one of the most memorable stops since the PokerStars Live rebrand a year ago. Share:

PokerStars Championship Barcelona is now in the books, with a strong turnout for its Main Event concluding the most successful Championship series for PokerStars all year.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »