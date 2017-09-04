Partypoker Signs Fedor Holz as it Attracts the Railbirds with New High Stakes Action New signing follows debut of invite-only “Trickett’s Room,” a new online high stakes cash game which attracted some of the game’s top players. Share:

German poker professional Fedor Holz, one of the most successful live tournament players in the game today, has announced a partnership with partypoker.

“From this month on I’ll partner with @partypoker,” Holz announced on Twitter late last week. “I’m excited about their plans for the future of poker and I’m happy to be part of it.” No further details regarding the partnership have yet been revealed by Holz or the company.

