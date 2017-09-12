888 Pushes its Fast Format Games with Latest “Action Squad” Promo Over $1 million earmarked for 888’s major fall promotion, which focuses attention on Flopomania, Snap and Blast games. Share:

In its latest financial presentation, 888 Holdings touted the stability in its online poker vertical thanks primarily to the launch of new “RNG-based” games which shifted the focus away from traditional poker games to “more recreational, RNG-based” formats.

It should therefore come as no surprise that with 888’s major fall promotion, set to carry the operator through the critical September-October industry growth period, the company doubled down on this success. While following its tried-and-tested format of simple daily missions, freerolls and lottery wheel spins, the superhero-themed two-month promotion focuses the attention on 888’s new fast-format tournament and cash game structures.

