High Profile Names Form partypoker's "Player Advisory Panel" Jason Koon joins the likes of Sam Trickett and Fedor Holz on new player council.

Partypoker has announced that American live tournament pro Jason Koon is the latest ambassador to join the partypoker team. Along with representing the site, Koon will join the newly formed player advisory panel that acts as a channel for presenting player feedback to the team both live and online.

“Really excited to join @partypoker!,” Koon tweeted last Thursday. “I love the direction the company is heading and look forward to helping poker players share their voice!”

