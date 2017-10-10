PokerStars Power Up Begins Real Money Rollout The company’s ambitious hybrid poker game will come to the dot-EU, dot-COM and UK clients this week. Share:

After years of development and two phases of public free-play beta testing over the last six months, PokerStars’ new hybrid online poker game Power Up is rolling out for real money play.

Power Up is understood to be going live in the dot-EU client imminently, and it will be made available on the dot-com client as well as on the UK site for real money later this week, it was announced. The game will also go live on the global play money-only dot-NET site.

The company plans to spread the game at the $1, $3, $7 and $15 stake levels.

