Zynga Expands Social Card Games Portfolio via Peak Games Acquisition Zynga will pay $100 million for the Turkish app developer, with Toon Blast puzzle matching game and leading social card games titles in its portfolio.

“It's a global audience. It's an audience that plays a lot of different card games. There's a lot of crossover into adjacent types of card games like spades, like rummy.”

Social gaming giant Zynga has announced the acquisition of Turkish mobile games studio Peak Games for $100 million cash.

Peak’s portfolio includes Gin Rummy Plus and Spades Plus, two simultaneous multi-player card games that claim to be the largest of their kind in the world, both with hundreds of thousands of reviews in the Apple and Android app stores.

