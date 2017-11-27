Wild Poker Takes Poker Up Concept into the Social Gaming Space Free to play app grabs headlines with Floyd Mayweather sponsorship. Share:

Mobile free-to-play social poker app Wild Poker announced last week that boxing champion Floyd Mayweather had partnered with the company. The big-name sponsorship put Wild Poker in the spotlight for the first time.

“As soon as I saw Wild Poker, I knew I wanted to become part of it,” Mayweather is quoted as saying in the press release. “I’m constantly asked to put my name on stuff, but Wild Poker is different than any game I’ve ever seen. It’s poker, but it goes to the next level.”

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »