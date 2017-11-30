Partypoker Launches Currency for Live Tournament Entries

GVC’s online poker arm is set to launch a generic satellite system where “LIVE $$$” can be spent on any live events branded or sponsored by partypoker.

Tournament dollars can be cashed in for buy-ins at both main and side events across its live tour, as well as hotel and travel at the stop.

Partypoker has announced that it will launch a new currency that will act as a generic satellite system for its slate of live events in 2018.

Officially called “MY PP LIVE $$$,” to give it its rather convoluted full title, players will be able to play daily and weekly satellites online that will award the new fake dollars. These can then be cashed in for buy-ins at both main and side events across its extensive global live tour, as well as hotel and travel at each stop.

“We’ve spent a lot of this year listening to players and one of the most common criticisms about the online to LIVE satellite route has always been getting locked into specific events when circumstances may change,” said John Duthie, President of partypoker’s live tour, as quoted in a press release Wednesday. “Enter partypoker LIVE $$$.”

November 30, 2017
