The Platinum Pass: How PokerStars Will Spend $9 Million Sending 300 Players to the Caribbean in 2019
More than 300 packages, each valued at $30,000, will be given away during 2018 in the build up to the PSPC.
PokerStars announced the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) on Friday, an all-new $25,000 buy-in tournament scheduled in January 2019.
To create what it calls a “true celebration of poker,” the operator will run a slate of promotions spread over the next year that will see hundreds of packages, each valued at $30,000, awarded to players via a myriad of different qualification paths.
