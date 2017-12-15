The Platinum Pass: How PokerStars Will Spend $9 Million Sending 300 Players to the Caribbean in 2019 More than 300 packages, each valued at $30,000, will be given away during 2018 in the build up to the PSPC. Share:

“Our objective is to create an event that brings professionals and amateurs together, creating many winning moments and unforgettable stories.”

PokerStars announced the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) on Friday, an all-new $25,000 buy-in tournament scheduled in January 2019.

To create what it calls a “true celebration of poker,” the operator will run a slate of promotions spread over the next year that will see hundreds of packages, each valued at $30,000, awarded to players via a myriad of different qualification paths.

