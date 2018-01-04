Anticipating Shared Liquidity, 888 Launches Online Poker in Italy As planned, 888 Holdings adds poker to its Italian online gaming offer alongside sports and casino, ahead of what it hopes is an opportunity to pool liquidity with its Spanish site. Share:

“An Italian launch was categorized as a 'first step in participating in this very interesting venture.'”

888 Holdings has launched a new online poker room in Italy, complementing its existing casino and betting operations.

As with other poker rooms regulated in Italy, and like 888’s existing room room in Spain, the player pool is separate from 888’s dot-com pool in the rest of the world.

