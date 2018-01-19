Winamax “Waits for Authorization from France and Spain” to Go Live with Shared Liquidity French market leader patiently awaits licenses to expand into new markets under shared liquidity. Share:

French online poker leader Winamax still waits for its license in Spain and shared liquidity authorization in France to go live with its own cross-border shared liquidity pool, an ambassador for Winamax stated this week.

The French-licensed online poker room has been readying for European shared liquidity for at least year. However, with the delays in Italy and no authorization yet from France, it has been unclear how far along the company is in expanding into new European jurisdictions.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »