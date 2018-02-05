PokerStars Shoulders Seven Figure Overlay in Anniversary Sunday Million Operator falls $1.2 million short of covering the highly ambitious $10 million guarantee after two successful years running the same event. Share:

PokerStars was stung with a $1.2 million overlay in the special anniversary Sunday Million when the $215 buy-in tournament fell over 6000 entries short of covering its $10 million prize pool guarantee.

In total, the tournament attracted 34,274 entries and 9701 re-entries, enough for a prize pool of just under $8.8 million. Even adding the operator’s fee to the prize pool, it still amounts to an outlay of $545,000 for the global online poker leader.

It is the third time the operator has run a special 10x Sunday Million to commemorate its anniversary. The first time was in 2016 to celebrate its 10th birthday; back then, it attracted just over 55,000 entries, building a prize pool of $11 million. At the time, it was the largest prize pool for an online poker tournament since Black Friday.

