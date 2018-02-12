Winamax Receives French Shared Liquidity License

Operator now awaits its Spanish license to expand into new markets under a single shared liquidity network.

French regulator ARJEL has issued a license to Winamax to offer cross-border shared liquidity.

It is the second such license issued by the regulator, who granted PokerStars the right to offer European pooled liquidity last December. The operator took advantage of this license last month, launching the very first European shared liquidity pool when it combined the players pools of its French and Spanish operations.

