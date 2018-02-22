After Seven Years of Decline, Playtech Reports Annual Growth in Online Poker For the first time this decade, Playtech can boast of revenue growth from the iPoker network. Share:

Online gambling software and services supplier Playtech, operator of the iPoker network and owner of online poker training site PokerStrategy, has reported growth in online poker revenue for the first time in eight years.

Total revenue in 2017 in the poker division came to €9.4 million, up on the €9 million reported in 2016. On a constant currency basis, the company stated that annual growth was 7%.

“The increase in revenues, which is mainly driven by growth in regulated markets, although from a low base, is a positive sign after several consecutive years of decline and reflects the importance of this vertical in the operators’ offering,” the company stated in its press release.

