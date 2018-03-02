PokerStars Readies Portuguese Shared Liquidity with “Seat Me” Rollout Expected soon to join its players in Portugal with its French/Spanish player pool, PokerStars will remove table and seat selection from PokerStars.PT next week. Share:

PokerStars recently contacted its Portuguese players to inform them that the “Seat Me” system of automated seat selection would soon roll out on its segregated online poker room.

The planned roll out, set for Tuesday, is a necessary step for Portugal to join the new shared player pool of France and Spain.

“On March 6, we’ll change the way you can join poker cash tables at PokerStars, where it will be easier to get a seat in the stakes you want to play,” reads an email to players, as reported by PokerNews Portugal.

