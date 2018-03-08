Winamax Launches its Take on No Preflop Hold’em—Weeks after 888 Dropped Theirs 888’s Flopomania was withdrawn last month, tellingly with almost no one noticing; but Winamax wants to try its hand with “FLOOOP.” Share:

Winamax has launched “FLOOOP,” a new cash game variant that removes the preflop betting round and starts the action after the flop.

The game is reminiscent of 888’s Flopomania, which the company introduced six months ago. Notably, it appears 888 decided to quietly remove Flopomania from the lobby last month.

“Love a family pot? Then FLOOOP cash game tables are made for you!” reads the blurb on the official Winamax site. “On these tables, you will see EVERY SINGLE flop!”

