Euro SCOOP: PokerStars Runs its Largest Ever Tournament in a Segregated Market €10 million is guaranteed in the first ever SCOOP Europe which is more than double the combined schedules in Spain and France last year.

PokerStars has scheduled its largest ever tournament in the segregated European markets, with a €10 Million SCOOP 2018 running now on the shared French-Spanish network.

Running for the next two weeks, the operator has scheduled 120 events for the inaugural SCOOP Europe. Buy-ins range from €10 up to €250, the highest permitted under Spanish regulation.

Highlights include the €20 buy-in “Hercules” event which has 12 starting day flights and guarantees €350,000. There are four Omaha events and a mix of novelty formats including Win The Button, Bubble Rush, heads up hyper-turbos, big-antes, and the now ubiquitous progressive knockouts.

