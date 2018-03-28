PokerStars’ Segregated, Rupees-Denominated Indian Poker Room to Launch Next Month On April 17, all Indian players will be required to switch to PokerStars.IN, the company’s latest segregated online poker room under local license. Share:

PokerStars India, the company’s long-awaited localized Indian online poker room, is set to go live on April 17, according to an update on the official launch website.

The Stars Group, parent company of PokerStars, confirmed its plan to launch a PokerStars-branded online poker room under local license in India last month, following at least two years of exploration into the market.

“In India, we have entered into an arrangement with a well-established domestic licensed lottery and gaming operator, which will give our brand access to this highly populated market and ability to build awareness for both our PokerStars brand and the game itself,” said Rafi Ashkenazi, CEO of The Stars Group, in an earnings call with analysts two weeks ago.

