For a "Limited Time Only," PokerStars Launches Split Hold'em PokerStars latest cash game innovation rolls out across the international online poker network.

PokerStars has released a new cash game variant, Split Hold’em, for a limited time across its global online poker markets.

PRO first revealed that the global poker giant was readying to launch the new game on Monday and suggested that the format would likely be a take on Double Flop Hold’em, a game where two boards are dealt and the pot is split between the best hand of each board. Indeed, that is exactly how Split Hold’em is played.

“Launching today for a limited time only, Split Hold’em splits the community cards into two separate boards dealt simultaneously, creating two flops, two turns and two rivers,” a PokerStars spokesperson told PRO on Wednesday. “Classic strategies may well have to be reconsidered with the multitude of options and outcomes this new format presents.”

