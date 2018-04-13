“Long Live Poker”: A Cash Game-Only “Run it Once Poker” to Launch This Summer Phil Galfond’s project to launch a real money online poker room is reportedly nearing a real money launch. Share:

“Some operators have made commendable improvements, while others have drifted even further from what we believe online poker should be”

Run It Once Poker, the long-delayed real money poker site headed by professional poker player and coach Phil Galfond, will see a limited launch this summer, the company has announced.

Initially, the site will offer cash games only and will focus on the popular No Limit Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha variants. It will operate globally under its multi-jurisdictional license in Malta where its primary offices are based. The company has also been issued a license from the UK Gambling Commission to launch in the UK.

“We didn’t want to launch a subpar version of anything, so, with a long and difficult road ahead, we focused all efforts on our cash game offering,” wrote Phil Galfond in a blog post on the newly launched website, RunItOnce.EU. “Our Phase 1 platform will provide cash games that (we think) look and feel great and include some exciting and innovative features.”

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »